Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are celebrating nearly 10 years together

Just when we thought Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard couldn’t get any cuter.

The stars are celebrating almost 10 years together, so naturally Shepard took to Instagram to post a goofy throwback photo of himself and Bell, 36.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This was nearly 10 years ago. I often wonder if I chose correctly,” the CHiPs actor, 42, captioned a photo of himself sharing a pretty awkward kiss with Bell in a pool as Shepard held a dolphin (yes, a dolphin).

“The dolphin’s not on Facebook, so it’s hard to know for sure,” he added.

“The dolphin’s not on Facebook, so it’s hard to know for sure.”

Image zoom Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

The two began dating in late 2007 and wed in October 2013. Bell and Shepard have two daughters, Lincoln, 4, and 2-year-old Delta.

The actors have cemented themselves as one of the industry’s cutest couples, but it wasn’t love at first sight. In a December 2016 interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, the actor said he was taken aback by Bell when they first met.

“When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness,” he said. “I thought, ‘Something stinks here; they’re in a cult.’ ”

Things quickly changed though. And the love birds appear to have a relationship as silly as it is loving.

From a giddy vacation video to joking feuds over Shepard’s La-Z-Boy recliner and three-wheel motorcycle, the stars often prove to be the ultimate relationship goals.Kristen Bell Says Therapy Is the Secret Behind Her Happy Marriage to Dax Shepard

“We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories,” Bell told PEOPLE in March.