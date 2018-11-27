How Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Plan to Give Back This Holiday Season

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are known for their annual holiday cheer, and now they’re spreading the joy by encouraging others to celebrate Giving Tuesday.

Shepard is partnering with Amazon and Toys for Tots to make donating on Giving Tuesday (the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, when many choose to give back to charities), easier than ever.

“My wife introduced me to the whole idea of Giving Tuesday,” Shepard tells PEOPLE. “Of course, I’m not as evolved as her and she explained what it is to me.”

On Giving Tuesday, interested donors only need to say six words to their Alexa — “Alexa, donate to Toys for Tots” — to make their donation. Alexa will then present a list of toys appropriate for kids across all ages and, after making a selection, Amazon will ship the toy directly to Toys for Tots to give to a child in need.

“I think many people would love to [donate a holiday gift to a child in need],” Shepard says, “but the logistics of how they’re gonna find out how to do that or ship it or all those things can be a little stressful. This takes you less than 60 seconds!”

Anyone who participates will get a surprise voice recording from Dax Shepard himself, thanking them for donating.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell on Christmas in 2013. Dax Shepard/Twitter

How will Shepard, Bell and their two kids, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, who will turn 4 next month, be celebrating the Christmas season?

“We’re all in full holiday cheer mode,” Shepard says, revealing that they decorated their house for Christmas early this year in the weeks before Thanksgiving.

The Parenthood star adds that their oldest kid wants books for Christmas — and he has no idea where she got the reading gene from. As for what he might give Bell for Christmas this year, Shepard says that the pair has stopped getting each other Christmas gifts and instead focus on the kids.

Shepard adds that he hopes that their daughters will learn from his example and get excited about donating to Toys for Tots alongside him.

“As we’ve had kids, we’ve introduced the idea of Giving Tuesday to them,” he says.

“Charity doesn’t mean giving things away into a void. It means sharing with a purpose,” Bell wrote in Parenting magazine last year. “I tell my kids that the world is just our extended family.”