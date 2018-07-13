Dax Shepard Jokingly Calls Wife Kristen Bell 'Bats— Crazy' for Wearing Gloves in the Pool

Dax Shepard has a lot to say about Kristen Bell’s eccentric habit of wearing gloves in the pool!

Days after the 43-year-old actor shared a photograph of his wife, 37, showing off her unusual underwater accessory, Shepard went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to lovingly label his wife “bats— crazy” for having a phobia of touching other people’s skin when her “fingertips are pruney.”

“This is a surprise for me. I’ve been with her 11 years [and] what I had been told thus far is she just didn’t like going to the pool okay?” he told Kimmel, adding that whenever their kids want to go to the pool, “she just sits in a lawn chair, or whatever.”

So what made Bell want to take a dip? The recent heat wave in California.

“I was like, ‘Oh this is exciting,’” Shepard explained, adding that he wasn’t prepared when the next words that came out of her mouth were: “I gotta get my pool gloves.”

Although he had no idea what his wife was talking about, Shepard went on to explain that he came “to find out she has a weird phobia that when her fingertips are pruney she doesn’t want to touch other people’s skin.”

“That’s too much for her, apparently,” he added.

When asked by Kimmel why she has a problem with pruney skin, he jokingly quipped, “Hollywood actors.”

“Weirder to me than her even having this proclivity is that someone’s manufacturing pool gloves,” he continued, before asking the audience if anybody there wore them.

When absolutely nobody responded affirmatively, Shepard joking remarked, “No, right, she’s bats— crazy,.”

However, he went on to admit that while his wife may have a weird habit, she looked adorable swimming around. “She was so happy in that pool,” he added. “She’s like a little dolphin swimming with those gloves on.”

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Cindy Ord/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE Now in December 2017, the father of two candidly admitted their relationship may look easy but that it was “not effortless.”

“We do couple’s therapy. We work it like a job,” the Parenthood star said. “Relationships aren’t just perfect.”

The couple has been married since 2013 and share two daughters together: Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.