Dax Shepard Defends Kristen Bell Over Smoking Pot Around Him Even Though He’s Sober: ‘Get Real!’

Dax Shepard is standing up for his wife Kristen Bell.

In a new interview with Marc Maron on his podcast WTF, the Frozen actress, 38, shared that even though her husband Shepard, 43, is sober, they often talk about drugs. Bell also revealed that she occasionally partakes in them even though her husband, who’s been sober for 14 years, does not.

“I like my vape pen quite a bit. I smoke around my husband and it doesn’t seem to bother him,” Bell began. “Weed rules. Weed is my drug of choice, for sure.”

But when CBS daytime show The Talk asked its Twitter followers if they thought it was okay Bell did that, Shepard immediately came to her defense, proving that he’s more than okay with it.

“That would be like a diabetic expecting their partner to never eat dessert. Get real!” the actor wrote.

On the podcast, when Maron asked Bell how she decides when it’s appropriate to smoke, she responded, “Like once a week if I’m exhausted and we’re about to sit down and watch 60 minutes, why not?”

The Good Place star also said that it’s not as hard for her husband to watch her smoke weed as one might think. “He likes drugs and alcohol,” Bell explained. “He’s just aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”

The actress is vocally supportive of her husband’s lifestyle. Earlier this month, she congratulated him publicly on Instagram for staying sober for 14 years.

“To the man mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy, who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, who held our dear little shakey man pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down, I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it,” Bell wrote in the caption.

The Veronica Mars alum continued: “I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night. You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when it’s needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when its needed most.”