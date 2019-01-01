David and Victoria Beckham Ring in the New Year with Their Four Children at Festive Party

David Beckham/Instagram
placeholder
Jodi Guglielmi
January 01, 2019 10:38 AM

David and Victoria Beckham rang in the New Year family-style.

The couple celebrated the start of 2019 surrounded by their four children, sons Brooklyn Beckham, 19, Romeo Beckham, 16, and Cruz Beckham, 13, and daughter Harper, 7.

David, 43, posted a photo of the family all smiling together while sitting on a couch.

“Happy New Year from us all,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Victoria, 44, also posted the same photo, captioning it, “Happy New Year!!!! Xxx lots of kisses from us all!! Xx I love u.” She also posted a photo with Harper to celebrate their “girl power.”

The family counted down the start to the new year at a star-studded party, complete with fireworks and dancing. Liv Tyler and Dave Gardner also attended the soiree.

And ever the doting dad, David shared videos of himself watching the spectacular display with each of his children to his Instagram Stories. In one shot, he cuddles up to Harper before giving her a kiss.

David Beckham and Harper

In another clip, David is seen laughing alongside a dancing Brooklyn.

David and Brooklyn Beckham

Of course, Brooklyn’s girlfriend Hana Cross was also on hand to help her new beau celebrate. The model, 21, shared a photo of the couple kissing at midnight.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham and Newly Instagram Official GF Hana Cross Pack on the PDA During Dinner

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross

In the black and white photo, Brooklyn and Cross are seen in a sweet embrace as an “I love you” emoji appears on the screen.

The New Year’s celebration comes less than a month after the couple made their relationship Instagram official. The new couple first stepped out together in December following the after party for the star-studded British Fashion Awards.

Beckham has previously been linked to actress Chloë Grace MoretzYouTube star Lexy Panterra and Playboy model Lexi Wood.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.