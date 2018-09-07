David & Victoria Beckham Have a 'Real Marriage' and 'Ignore Any Chatter About Cheating': Source

After 19 years together as a married couple, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham no longer care what people say about them.

A source tells PEOPLE that the two focus on their marriage instead of listening to rumors about an impending split. They last faced divorce speculation earlier this summer, which their spokesperson quickly denied.

“They have a real marriage, and if they have problems, they manage them like any other couple,” a source tells PEOPLE. “At this point, they pretty much ignore chatter about cheating.”

Allegations of cheating have always plagued the couple, though another source tells PEOPLE that Victoria has essentially stopped trying to figure out if they are true.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Slams Divorce Rumors as She Poses with Husband David: ‘We’re Stronger Together’

“Victoria gave up chasing David’s gossipy leads a long time ago,” a second source says. “She know she can’t be by his side watching over him 24 hours a day.”

David and Victoria Beckham GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Further speculation arose after the latest cover of British Vogue was revealed, showing Victoria alone with their four kids — daughter Harper Seven, 7, and sons Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 16, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19. Her and David, however, appeared on the subscriber’s edition cover.

RELATED VIDEO: Victoria Beckham Slams Divorce Rumors as She Poses with Husband David: ‘We’re Stronger Together’

In the issue, she opened about how she deals with breakup rumors.

“People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal,” she said. “But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.”

Victoria and David married in July 1999 with four-month-old Brooklyn serving as ring bearer.

“We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals,” Victoria continued. “Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”