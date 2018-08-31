Date Night! David and Victoria Beckham Make First Red Carpet Appearance in 3 Years

David and Victoria Beckham made heads turn during a rare public appearance together.

The couple, who have been married for 19 years, stepped out on the red carpet Thursday night for the UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw and Awards in Monaco on Thursday.

This is the first time the couple has been photographed since they stepped out at the British Fashion Awards in November 2015.

The former soccer star, 43, looked dapper in a fitted black suit and white button-down dress shirt, while the fashion designer, 44, stunned in a black dress with a deep V-neck open collar and black strappy heels.

It was a big night for the father of four. The athlete received the 2018 UEFA President’s Award and expressed his thanks, saying, “It’s amazing to be up there with some of the best. So, I’m very honored, honored to be here, to be part of such a special event.”

UEFA President Alexander Čeferin called him the “true football icon of his generation.”

The couple’s outing comes as their family enjoyed a vacation in the South of France alongside family friends Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish.

David and Victoria shared photos with John earlier this week while aboard a yacht.

“We love you @eltonjohn @davidfurnish X kisses x,” Victoria captioned a photo shared on social media of the duo lounging with their famous friend.

John sported his signature brightly colored glasses, floral Gucci sneakers and a printed shirt, while Victoria wore a breezy white maxi dress, and David dressed up in white pants, a button-up and woven hat.

David posted his own photo of the hangout, in which he wore only a pair of short black swim trunks. “Uncle Elton, we have known each other now for 25 years. Fun times with each other,” he wrote alongside the snap, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

The Beckhams have been enjoying plenty of vacation time around the globe this summer.

In August, they visited Bali with their four children, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7. While on the Indonesian island, they soaked up the sun, hit the beach, and spent some quality time together as a family of 6 at the exclusive Nihi Sumba resort.

The former soccer star and fashion designer celebrated 19 years of marriage in July while in Paris, after shooting down rumors of an impending split.

“19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple …,” David wrote in an anniversary post shared on social media, referencing his brightly colored wedding reception suit. “Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You x @brooklynbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

Reps for the couple said in a statement to multiple outlets: “There is no statement due or divorce. This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time. There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news.”