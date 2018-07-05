David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate 19 Years of Marriage Amid Divorce Speculation

David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating a milestone amid speculation they had seperated.

The couple enjoyed their 19th wedding anniversary on Wednesday with a romantic dinner together.

The soccer star, 43, shared a photo of the couple smiling and holding hands at a restaurant in Paris on Instagram.

“19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple 🤔 …,” he wrote in the caption, referencing his brightly colored reception suit. “Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You x @brooklynbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

Victoria, 44, shared the same photo and shared her own message in the caption, writing, “19 years!!! X I love u so much x.”

The fashion designer also shared photos of gifts the couple received from their children including silver balloons and bouquets of flowers for the special occasion.

The power couple share children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and daughter Harper, 6.

“Lucky mummy and daddy,” she wrote in the caption.

To end the night, the pair enjoyed dinner at a restaurant in Paris where they enjoyed a bottle of 1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild.

Victoria Beckham Instagram Story, July 4, 2018

Victoria Beckham Instagram Story, July 4, 2018

“Special wine for a very special day x,” Victoria wrote in the caption, alongside some heart emojis.

The couple’s anniversary comes in the wake of reports by some tabloids that they had separated. The couple has denied they are divorcing.

Reps for the couple said in a statement to multiple outlets: “There is no statement due or divorce. This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time. There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news.”

The mother of four recently spoke openly about how she balanced her personal and professional life.

Victoria Beckham Instagram Story, July 4, 2018

“I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother,” Victoria said at the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City on Tuesday, according to Hello!.

“I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David,” she continued.

Victoria Beckham Instagram Story, July 4, 2018

She also praised her husband, saying, “I have the support of an incredible husband. We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children,” Victoria said. “When I’m away he’s the one doing the school run and doing the cooking.”

A source told PEOPLE last month, “Over the years, Victoria has fought hard for her marriage, and for David.”

“She never gave up when someone else might have,” the insider added.

David and Victoria Beckham with their four children

A rep for the couple previously told PEOPLE that the two were not headed for divorce.

“What nonsense. Journalist Chinese whispers and fake news fueled by social media,” the rep said. “There is no impending statement, no divorce!”

The duo met in the Manchester United players’ lounge in 1997. David was playing for the team at the time, but had not yet become one of the team’s most recognizable stars.

The duo married in a lavish 1999 wedding at an Irish castle. Last year, the couple renewed their vows in a relatively private ceremony.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, David opened up about the special day, while also admitting that “marriage is difficult at times” as he and his wife continue to work hard at their relationship.

“We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding],” said David, who didn’t elaborate on when the ceremony took place. “It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house.”