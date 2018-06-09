David Spade Opens Up About 'Rough Week' in First Performance After Kate Spade's Death

David Spade is returning to the stage following his sister-in-law Kate Spade‘s death.

On Friday, three days after the beloved designer died of an apparent suicide, the 53-year-old actor and comedian performed his first stand-up comedy set since hearing the news.

“Thank you for coming. It was a rough week, but I didn’t want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here,” he told the crowd at Brea Improv Comedy Club in Brea, California, on Friday, according to E! Online.

“And if my jokes don’t work then I get sort of a free pass,” he joked. “Thank you for coming out, I appreciate it.”

David is also scheduled to perform at the comedy club on Saturday night.

David previously paid tribute to the designer on Tuesday, hours after news of her death was made public.

“Fuzzy picture but I love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard,” wrote David, who is the brother of Kate’s husband of 24 years and Kate Spade New York co-founder, Andy Spade.

“I still can’t believe it. It’s a rough world out there people, try to hang on,” David added.

Sharing a second tribute on Twitter, David wrote, “Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don’t think everyone knew how f–king funny she was…”

The New York Medical Examiner’s office declared Thursday that Kate’s death was suicide, two days after she was found dead at her Park Avenue home in New York City.

In a statement to the New York Times, Kate’s husband and business partner Andy revealed the late designer suffered from depression and anxiety and was actively seeking help.

“There was no indication and no warning that she would do this,” he said of her sudden death. “It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

Andy and their 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix have also asked for privacy as they cope with their loss.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world,” he said in the statement to PEOPLE. “She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).