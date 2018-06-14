David Spade Donates $100,000 to Help Those Affected by Mental Illness After Sister-In-Law Kate's Suicide

David Spade is honoring his sister-in-law and designer Kate Spade after her suicide at age 55.

PEOPLE exclusively confirms the actor and comedian, 53, has made a $100,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

“More people suffer from mental health issues than we may realize but no one should ever feel ashamed to reach out for support,” Spade says.

“If you or anyone you know is in need of help or guidance please contact the national suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 or go to nami.org to learn more and help those who may be in need,” he adds.

NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions affected by mental illness through educational programs and support groups.

David and Kate Spade Matthew Simmons/Getty

On June 5, Kate’s family, friends and fans were shocked to learn a housekeeper arrived to find Kate alone and unresponsive in the bedroom of her Manhattan apartment. The New York City’s medical examiner’s office officially declared the designer’s death a suicide two days later.

Her husband, Andy, who is David’s older brother, revealed on the day of her death that Kate had been in treatment for depression and anxiety. He also confirmed the couple’s separation, noting that he had moved out 10 months earlier to an apartment several blocks away, where daughter Frances Beatrix, 13, spent half her time.

David Spade John Lamparski/WireImage

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy,” Andy, 56, said in a statement.

“There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling,” the father of one said.

Kate’s loved ones continue to honor her legacy while trying to understand the pain that led to her death.

“We knew Kate had her problems and demons,” one friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “But no one would have ever expected her to do this.”

Three days after Kate’s death, David returned to the stage when he performed his first stand-up comedy set at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in Brea, California.

“Thank you for coming. It was a rough week, but I didn’t want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here,” he said, according to E! News.

“And if my jokes don’t work then I get sort of a free pass,” he joked. “Thank you for coming out, I appreciate it.”

David also previously paid tribute to the designer, just hours after news of her death was made public.

“Fuzzy picture but I love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard,” he captioned one of his favorite photos of Kate.

“I still can’t believe it. It’s a rough world out there people, try to hang on,” David added.

Sharing a second tribute on Twitter, he wrote, “Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don’t think everyone knew how f–king funny she was…”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.