David Lynch thinks Donald Trump‘s presidency has disrupted the America’s political system in a good way.

The Twin Peaks creator and director spoke to The Guardian about his political leanings, revealing that he voted for Bernie Sanders in the primary and thinks he voted Libertarian in the election. But although he didn’t support Trump, he now feels the real estate mogul’s administration could change the country for the better.

“He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much,” Lynch said. “No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.”

David Lynch, Donald Trump Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty; Kevin C. Cox/Getty

While Lynch says he supports an outsider changing things, he doesn’t think Trump is doing a good job himself. He just hopes his win opens the door to more options to serve as president.

“Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done,” Lynch said. “Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.