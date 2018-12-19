Director David Lynch is sharing his knowledge with a new set of students — on a global scale.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek, Lynch, 72, is joining film stars Natalie Portman and Jodie Foster as an instructor for the popular online learning platform MasterClass in 2019.

Lynch, who has worked on films such as Mulholland Drive, Blue Velvet and Eraserhead (and created the TV series Twin Peaks), is offering students the opportunity to learn the methods of creating a film from beginning to end.

MasterClass has proven popular among those interested in learning from their favorite idols, including Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, Gordon Ramsey, Martin Scorsese, Christina Aguilera and Serena Williams.

With 50 classes now available online (with guitar legend Carlos Santana debuting his lessons) MasterClass has taken off — and it all began with one “crazy thought,” as CEO David Rogier tells PEOPLE.

“What if we could all learn from the best in the world? Before we launched, we heard over and over that what we were trying to do was impossible,” Rogier explains. “We almost believed it, but now three years later, we’re launching our 50th MasterClass with one of the world’s greatest guitar legends, Carlos Santana.”

MasterClass offers classes in photography, cooking, sports, filmmaking, music and writing, among other subjects.

Rogier says the topics sought after most by potential students influenced the company’s expansion into topics it is introducing in 2019 such as politics, space, economics, investigative journalism and even poker.

“Looking into next year, we’re excited to continue to expand into new categories, as well as introduce classes in areas MasterClass is best known for from some of the most revered names in their fields like Jodie Foster, Natalie Portman, Neil Gaiman, Timbaland, and David Lynch,” he adds.

An annual subscription for unlimited access to all classes from all instructors with the All-Access Pass for $180 per year, or students can purchase a single class for $90.