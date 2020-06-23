David Lynch is addressing his thoughts about his 1984 film Dune

David Lynch Admits He Is Proud of 'Everything' He's Directed 'Except Dune '

David Lynch is getting honest about his work.

The esteemed director, 74, answered fan questions on his new YouTube channel on Saturday in a video titled, "Do You Have a Question For David? Part 1."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked what film he was most proud of, the Mulholland Drive filmmaker said, "Well, I'm sort of proud of everything except Dune."

"I’ve liked so much working in different mediums," Lynch continued. "It’s not a thing about pride, it’s more like the enjoyment of the doing, enjoyment of the work."

He added, "I’ve just enjoyed working in all these different mediums and I feel, again, really lucky to have been able to enjoy those things and be able to live."

Lynch directed the 1984 adaptation of Dune, based on the 1965 sci-fi Frank Herbert novel of the same name which starred Kyle MacLachlan, Virginia Madsen, Patrick Stewart, Linda Hunt and José Ferrer.

In July 2019, Lynch told a crowd through a virtual Q&A at his opening art exhibition in the UK that Dune was the “huge, gigantic sadness in my life.”

“I did not have final cut on that film,” he said. “Total creative control, I didn’t have it. The film is not the film I would’ve made had I had that final control. It’s a bit of a sadness.”

Denis Villeneuve is working on a more recent adaptation of the film starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Zendaya.

In April, Lynch told The Hollywood Reporter he had “zero interest” in seeing the new film.