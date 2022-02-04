David Lynch Cast in Steven Spielberg's Movie Loosely Based on Spielberg's Childhood: Report

Director David Lynch has been cast in a top-secret role in Steven Spielberg's upcoming semi-autobiographical movie.

Lynch — the 76-year-old Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind movies like The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive — joins a star-studded cast that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano in The Fabelmans, Variety reported Friday. The film is said to be loosely based on Spielberg's own childhood, with Williams and Dano has characters inspired by his parents.

Spielberg, 75, and Tony Kushner, who recently collaborated on the West Side Story remake, co-wrote the screenplay together.

It was previously reported that The Fabelmans is expected to hit theaters later this year on Nov. 23.

The cast also includes Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin and Once Upon at Time in Hollywood breakout Julia Butters.

This isn't the first time director Lynch has acted. He played Gordon Cole on his TV series Twin Peaks, had a recurring voice role on The Cleveland Show and starred opposite Harry Dean Stanton in 2017's Lucky.

Lynch recalled in his 2018 memoir Room to Dream a time when he spoke with Spielberg at a party.