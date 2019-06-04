David Lynch, Geena Davis to Be Honored by The Academy at 11th Annual Governors Awards

A new batch of Academy Award winners is already being recognized

On Monday, the Academy announced that it would be presenting honorary awards to filmmaker David Lynch, Cherokee-American actor Wes Studi and director Lina Wertmüller. Additionally, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be given to Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis at the 11th Annual Governors Awards this year.

The Oscar statuettes are given to individuals “who have devoted themselves to a lifetime of artistic accomplishment and brought outstanding contributions to our industry,” according to Academy President John Bailey.

Lynch, 73, has been nominated four times for his work, including three times as best director for The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive. Studi, 71, has never personally been nominated for an Oscar but has appeared in over 30 films, including many which have won or were nominated for an Academy Award. And Wertmüller, 90, is being honored for her groundbreaking role in the industry as the first women to ever receive a nomination for best director.

Davis, who won an Oscar in 1988 for her supporting performance in The Accidental Tourist and was nominated for Thelma & Louis, is receiving the Jean Hershold Humanitarian Award — which ” is given to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry,” per the Academy — for her advocacy and work surrounding gender equality in the media industry.

The 63-year-old actress founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and influencing industry leaders on eliminating gender bias, among many other initiatives she’s taken on in her advocacy.

The awards will take place on Sunday, October 27, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center.