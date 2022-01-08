"I would never do anything to jeopardize the health and safety of our children," David Koechner said in a response to his wife's request

David Koechner's Wife Asks Court to Suspend His Visitation with Their Children After NYE DUI Arrest

David Koechner's estranged wife Leigh Koechner does not want him to be around their children after he was arrested on a DUI charge on New Year's Eve.

Leigh, 55, asked the Los Angeles Superior Court Friday in documents obtained by PEOPLE to suspend the Anchorman actor's visitation with their children and requested "safeguards be put in place to ensure (Koechner's) sobriety."

The safeguards include submitting to drug testing and using a Soberlink device to monitor his alcohol consumption.

In response to his wife's request, David, 59, said in documents obtained by PEOPLE that he wishes to continue to split custody with Leigh, noting that none of their five children were in the car at the time of his DUI, and he's currently seeking professional help for his sobriety.

"My recent stop for an alleged DUI did not occur with any of our children in my custody," he wrote, adding: "There is nothing exigent for this Court to address through the ex parte process. I am in AA and have a sponsor and I would never do anything to jeopardize the health and safety of our children."

The Goldbergs actor also provided a screenshot of a text message that he said showed Leigh asked him to drive their 15-year-old son Sargent to the airport since his arrest.

He and Leigh were married in 1998, and he filed for divorce last January.

David was arrested on a suspected DUI and hit-and-run last Friday at 3 p.m. local time in Simi Valley, California after he allegedly hit a street sign with his car. He was released at about 6 a.m. on Saturday and is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday, March 30.

Reps for David did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.