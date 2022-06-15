David Koechner Arrested for Suspected Drunk Driving for Second Time in 5 Months

David Koechner's June 4 arrest comes five months after his arrest on New Year's Eve for a suspected DUI in California

David Koechner is facing his second arrest in five months for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol.

On June 4, the Anchorman actor was taken into custody in Ohio after the state's Highway Patrol pulled him over in Lawrence County, according to an arrest record obtained by PEOPLE from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Officers pulled Koechner, 59, over at 1:47 a.m. local time, and noted that he was "OVI," or "operating a vehicle while impaired" — specifically, "under the influence of alcohol/drug of abuse."

According to the arrest report, Koechner refused to be tested for blood-alcohol concentration. He is required to appear in Lawrence Municipal Court for an in-person hearing on July 8, court records show.

Reps for Koechner have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

David Koechner Arrested for DUI for the Second Time in 5 Months, Ordered to Appear in Court David Koechner | Credit: Courtesy TMZ

In body-cam footage from the incident, shared Tuesday by TMZ and later provided to PEOPLE by the Ohio DPS, an officer who spoke with Koechner told another officer that he could "smell alcohol when I walked up to the car."

He also said that The Office alum appeared to have "glossy eyes," and allegedly told the officer he was on tour and on his way "to Comic-Con in West Virginia."

"Oh God, I can smell it from here," the second officer said while still several feet from Koechner's drivers-side window as he approached the actor's vehicle.

Koechner told the second officer that he was coming from Cincinnati and had only "one beer" that evening, before going through a series of sobriety tests.

"You're under arrest for OVI — operating a vehicle while impaired," the officer told Koechner while placing him in handcuffs, letting him know his rights shortly thereafter, before getting into the police car.

David Koechner David Koechner | Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty

The new arrest and court order come five months after Koechner was arrested on a DUI charge on New Year's Eve in Simi Valley, California after he allegedly hit a street sign with his car.

Following that incident, Koechner's estranged wife Leigh asked the Los Angeles Superior Court Friday to suspend the actor's visitation with their children and requested "safeguards be put in place to ensure (Koechner's) sobriety." (The safeguards included submitting to drug testing and using a Soberlink device to monitor his alcohol consumption.)

In response to his wife's request, Koechner said in documents obtained by PEOPLE that he wishes to continue to split custody with Leigh, noting that none of their five children were in the car at the time of his DUI and he was seeking professional help for his sobriety.

"My recent stop for an alleged DUI did not occur with any of our children in my custody," he wrote, adding, "There is nothing exigent for this Court to address through the ex parte process. I am in AA and have a sponsor and I would never do anything to jeopardize the health and safety of our children."