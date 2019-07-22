David Hedison, Actor in James Bond Films and Soap Opera Another World, Dies at 92

David Hedison starred in License to Kill and To Live and Let Die

David Hedison, an actor best known for starring in Another World, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and License to Kill has died. He was 92.

The actor died on July 18 in Los Angeles with “his loving daughters Alexandra and Serena by his side,” according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Even in our deep sadness, we are comforted by the memory of our wonderful father,” his family said in the statement. “He loved us all dearly and expressed that love every day. He was adored by so many, all of whom benefitted from his warm and generous heart.”

The statement continued, “Our dad brought joy and humor wherever he went and did so with great style.”

Hedison began his acting career while studying theater at Brown University. He later attended The Neighborhood Playhouse and The Actors Studio.

He made his film debut in 1958’s Son of Robin Hood and starred as the scientist André Delambre in The Fly, which was released that same year.

Hedison’s film career continued with turns in Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, and two James Bond films as CIA agent Feliz Leiter: To Live and Let Die and License to Kill.

He also starred as Spencer Harrison on the daytime series Another World and as Arthur Hendricks in The Young and the Restless.

In the statement, his family said Hedison joked he preferred “SRO” (Standing Room Only) to “RIP.” He is survived by his two daughters.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to The Actor’s Fund.

