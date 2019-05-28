David Harbour Says Hellboy Was 'Unfairly Bludgeoned' Despite Having 'Major Problems'

David Harbour is opening up about the criticism his Hellboy reboot received after its release in April.

The 44-year-old actor told Digital Spy there are multiple hands on deck when it comes to making a movie.

The film is a reboot of Guillermo del Toro’s films with Ron Perlman as the titular character. In Harbour’s version, Hellboy is caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human and must battle an ancient sorceress (Milla Jovovich) who is bent on revenge.

“We did our best, but there’s so many voices that go into these things and they’re not always going to work,” he said. “I did what I could do and I feel proud of what I did, but ultimately I’m not in control of a lot of those things.”

Harbour continued, “The problem that I have with comic book movies nowadays is that I think, and it’s a result of the power of Marvel stuff, it’s like chocolate, it’s a flavor.”

“So everybody goes chocolate is delicious and these guys make the best chocolate. So as you judge the movies, it’s like, ‘Well it’s not as chocolatey as this, this does not taste like chocolate at all,'” he explained. “And I sort of want a world where there are more flavors than just comparisons to chocolate. So in that way when Hellboy is viewed on the chocolate spectrum, it does very poorly.”

He added, “That being said, it also has major problems. I think as a rental or as a movie that you see on an airplane, I think you’d be like, ‘Oh that was fun’ because it’s a fun movie, and I think it was unfairly bludgeoned as a result of these comparisons.”

Jovovich defended their film against bad reviews in April, writing in an Instagram post, “All my raddest films have been slammed.”

“You work super hard to make something fun and entertaining and have to absorb the negative reviews by movie critics, but hey! THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY.😎,” she continued. “All I’m gonna say before going to bed is this: All my raddest films have been slammed by critics. It’s f—— hilarious.”

“Dazed and Confused? Seriously? Classic movie. The Fifth Element! You would have thought that was the worst movie ever made if you read the reviews in like ‘98😂. Zoolander? Slammed,” she wrote. “Joan of Arc? Disaster. Resident Evil? Let’s not even go there.”

While she defended Hellboy, it didn’t receive the best reviews, scoring a 16 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with a 59 percent audience score.

The film also made less than it’s budget, earning $43 million worldwide against a $50 million budget. It earned $21 million at the U.S. box office.