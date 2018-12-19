From Stranger Things to Cult Superhero: David Harbour Is Hellboy in the First Bloody Trailer

Hellboy is back — and he’s smashing things “real good.”

David Harbour stars as the popular red demon in the first trailer for the upcoming reboot of Hellboy — a role previously portrayed by Ron Perlman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, the film centers on the cult superhero who is caught between the supernatural world and the human world.

The film also stars Milla Jovovich as Nimue the Blood Queen, who Hellboy must battle before she brings about the Earth’s destruction.

“You are mankind’s best and only hope,” his adoptive father Professor Bruttenholm, played by Ian McShane, tells Hellboy in the trailer.

Despite Bruttenholm encouragement to connect with this demonic roots, Hellboy resists, saying, “You made me a damn weapon.”

“I just wanted to help you become the best you,” Bruttenholm responds.

Sasha Lane and David Harbour in Hellboy Mark Rogers/Lionsgate

During a particularly comic scene, a man asks Hellboy about his stone right hand, “Does it do anything special?”

“Yeah, it smashes things real good,” Hellboy responds.

The demon is prophesized as the Beast of the Apocalypse with a stone right hand that has the power to summon demons from the underworld.

Harbour told Entertainment Weekly his character isn’t aware of his power in the reboot.

RELATED: David Harbour Wants More ‘Dad Bods’ in Hollywood: ‘I’m Sick of Twigs, Men and Women’

“It’s not an origin story, but it’s coming to terms with where he came from,” Harbour said. “He’s been Hellboy for a long time, but there’s a new turn of events at the start of the film, where people start to bring up the fact that he might bring about the end of the world, and it’s really the first time he’s heard anything like that.”

David Harbour as Hellboy Mark Rogers/Lionsgate

He added, “The question that comes up in the movie is where does he really belong?”

The film also stars Sasha Lane, Thomas Haden Church, Penelope Mitchell, Daniel Dae Kim and Sophie Okonedo.

Hellboy storms into theaters April 12.