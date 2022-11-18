David Duchovny Says He Personally Picked Out 'Funniest' Prosthetic Penis for Costar in New Movie

David Duchovny's new comedy The Estate is in theaters now

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on November 18, 2022 02:51 PM

David Duchovny handpicked the "funniest" prosthetic penis available for his The Estate costar.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday, the actor, 62, told host Seth Meyers about growing out his facial hair for the new movie. He then shared that director Dean Craig asked Duchovny to help decide which prosthetic penis would garner the biggest laughs for one particular scene.

"I don't know, I mean, I grew everything and then we had a big powwow in the makeup trailer with the director before going out there," Duchovny told Meyers, 48. "And I was like, 'What's the funniest facial hair we can get to?' "

"It wasn't about what's the best facial hair, what's the funniest facial hair — we ended up on that fuller brush kind of thing over my lip," he added. "But it was very similar to another moment because there's a moment in the film where we get this guy to expose his penis."

Duchovny said Craig "was kind enough to involve me in the conversations about what is the best penis" for a scene in the new movie, which also stars Anna Faris, Toni Collette, Rosemary DeWitt and Kathleen Turner. The scene finds costar Danny Vinson's character exposing himself.

David Duchovny speaks onstage about his novel "The Reservoir" at Town Hall Seattle
Mat Hayward/Getty Images

"[We] had a tray of penises," the X-Files alum explained about the decision-making process. "I think it was four or five. ... And the discussion wasn't— best penis is misleading. It was like what's the funniest penis, which is a different conversation than what's the best penis."

The actor went on to joke about inspecting a tray of prosthetics with the director making him feel like he had a "showbiz moment where [you're] like 'I've kind of made it.' "

"Well, when I was asked to judge the funniest penis, I felt, yeah, this is one of those moments," he added, reaching his hand up to jokingly indicate "making it."

Duchovny's new movie is a comedy about scheming sisters Savanna (Faris) and Macey (Collette) competing with their cousins (Duchovny and DeWitt) in a quest to worm their way into the will of their mean, terminally ill Aunt Hilda (Turner).

David Duchovny
David Duchovny

Recently, Duchovny's costar Faris told PEOPLE that starring in The Estate "felt like Cinderella's shoe a little bit in terms of a job."

"We got to shoot in New Orleans, a city that I love, with this incredible cast. And we got to play. It reminded me of my love for performing," she said, adding that "there's such liberation in getting to play kind of atrocious people."

"The emphasis for so much of my career felt like the likability factor: 'Is she likable?' That always felt like the mantra," she said. "So I had a blast playing Savanna. It nurtured something in me."

The Estate is in theaters now.

