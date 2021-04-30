David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future to Star Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart & Léa Seydoux: Report

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The sci-fi film will begin production in Athens, Greece, this summer

David Cronenberg's latest upcoming sci-fi movie is inspired by his 1970 film of the same name and boasts an impressive cast.

According to Deadline, The Fly director's new film Crimes of the Future will start filming in Athens, Greece this summer and will star Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux.

This is the first original screenplay written by Cronenberg since his 1999 sci-fi thriller eXistenZ, and his last film Map of the Stars came out seven years ago.

Crimes of the Future's logline reads: "The film takes a deep dive into the not-so-distant future where humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings.

"This evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological makeup. While some embrace the limitless potential of transhumanism, others attempt to police it," the logline continues. "Either way, in this perfectly crafted Cronenberg world, which marks the iconic filmmaker's return to sci-fi, 'Accelerated Evolution Syndrome', is spreading fast."

The movie centers around Saul Tenser, "a beloved performance artist who has embraced Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, sprouting new and unexpected organs in his body."

"Along with his partner Caprice, Tenser has turned the removal of these organs into a spectacle for his loyal followers to marvel at in real time theatre," the longline adds. "But with both the government and a strange subculture taking note, Tenser is forced to consider what would be his most shocking performance of all."

"I have unfinished business with the future," Cronenberg said about his newest project.

Robert Lantos, Cronenberg's four-time collaborator, will produce the Neon and Serendipity Point Films project.

"To work with David Cronenberg is to embark on a journey exploring terrain where no one has gone before," said Lantos. "Each of our collaborations has been an exhilarating adventure and David's unwavering vision is what real cinema is all about."