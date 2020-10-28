Emma. Star Johnny Flynn Transforms Into David Bowie in New Biopic Stardust : Watch the Trailer

David Bowie wasn't always a beloved icon.

The legendary singer's beginnings are traced in the new biopic Stardust, following how Bowie developed the iconic Ziggy Stardust persona while touring the U.S. for the first time.

It's the first time the rocker's life has played out on screen since his death in January 2016, two days after releasing his final album. The musician died of liver cancer at 69, a diagnosis he kept private before his sudden death.

The first trailer for Stardust dropped on Wednesday and shows how Emma. star Johnny Flynn transformed into the rocker in his early days.

"I need to be known, I need them to know me," Bowie says in the trailer after his record label recounts how his more eccentric persona isn't catching on with audiences.

In comes Ryan Oberman, played by Marc Maron, the only guy at Mercury Records who still believes in Bowie and goes with him on his American tour.

"I think we can make it work. All it takes is one believer to change the world, and we got two," Oberman says.

"Two?" Bowie replies.

"You believe in yourself, don't you?" Oberman asks. "I think you're gonna be the biggest star in America."

When Bowie admits he's full of fear and having a hard time being himself, Oberman tells him to be someone else — and Ziggy Stardust is slowly born.

"I don't wanna go mad. I want to take my fantasies on stage with me," Bowie says. "A Rockstar or someone impersonating a rockstar. What's the difference?"

Bowie, born David Robert Jones, is survived by his wife Iman, 64, and the couple’s 19-year-old daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra, as well as his 48-year-old son Duncan Jones, from his first marriage to Angela Bowie

The fashion legend shared a touching message on the anniversary of his death earlier this year, looking back at her favorite moments with the star. The post written in light yellow letters on a blue background read, “Sometimes memories sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks.”