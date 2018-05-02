David Beckham Turns 43! See How His Family Celebrated

Happy birthday, David Beckham!

The former soccer star celebrated his 43rd birthday on Wednesday — and his family wasted no time taking to social media to help him celebrate.

Victoria Beckham kicked off the birthday wishes with a family photo.

“Happy birthday to the best daddy!! X we all love u so much!!! So many kisses from us all xxxx,” she captioned the photo.

In the sweet snapshot, Beckham sits surrounded by his three children, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6. The only one missing? Their 19-year-old son Brooklyn, who is currently attending college in New York City.

“We miss u @brooklynbeckham X,” Victoria concluded her post.

Romeo and Cruz posted photos of their dad on their respective Instagram accounts, revealing special moments they captured with their father.

“Happy birthday to the best dad in the world! I hope you have an amazing day,” Romeo wrote alongside a photo with his father.

“Happy birthday to the best dad in the world, I love you so much and I hope you have an amazing day,” Cruz wrote.

But perhaps the sweetest birthday wish came from Harper, who read her hand-written birthday card out loud.

“Happy birthday daddy 💕💕💕 I love u so so much x Kisses from Harper Seven xxxx,” Victoria posted on behalf of her daughter.

When the Beckhams celebrate a birthday, the clan comes out in full force. In mid-April, they all took to Instagram to wish Victoria, 44, a happy birthday, as well.

Speaking about raising her brood, Victoria told Elle UK last year that her husband’s support makes all the difference in balancing her busy schedule. “During fashion week, when I’m working, the children will be in New York and he’s already planned to take them to museums then out for dinner on Saturday night, so he is very good at that sort of thing — as am I,” she told the magazine.

“That’s how you can show your support in a marriage, by saying, ‘You know what, I’ve got this.’ That’s what makes a good partnership,” she added.