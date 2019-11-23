David Beckham Admits He Was 'Star Struck' Meeting Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke at Concert

The Mother of Dragons meets the soccer star!

On Friday, David Beckham said he got “star struck” after meeting Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke. Clarke and Beckham met backstage at a Fleetwood Mac concert during the Dreamforce conference in San Francisco this week. (Both celebrities spoke at the conference, which is put on each year by Salesforce.)

“Again I was a little star struck whist being in the same vicinity of the Mother Of Dragons,” Beckham, 44, captioned an Instagram photo of the two smiling. “So nice to see @emilia_clarke in San Fran whilst being wowed by Fleetwood Mac 🔥 #dreamforce2019.”

The Last Christmas star, 33, also posted a photo from the concert in which she posed with Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks. In the caption, Clarke thanked Beckham for taking the photo.

“NO BIG DEAL…. Stevie just wanted to say hi… ON STAGE. 🤯🤩 @stevienicks I LOVE YOU,” she wrote. “Thank you @davidbeckham for capturing the greatest moment of my life thus far… 🙌🙏🏻.”

Beckham was a longtime fan of Game of Thrones, and previously expressed his excitement after receiving an “amazing” birthday message from actress Gwendoline Christie earlier this year. (Christie played Brienne of Tarth on the hit HBO show, which ended this May.)

“I can’t believe this 🙌,” the athlete wrote alongside the video clip, in which Christie stated: “I will shield your back and keep your counsel and give my life for yours if need be.”

“AMAZING!!” Beckham exclaimed as Christie ended her video message by saying, “Happy birthday David, from Brienne of Tarth.”

Earlier this week, Clarke opened up about feeling pushed to shoot nude scenes while playing Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones.

On a recent episode of Dax Shepard‘s podcast, Armchair Expert, the actress said she had no idea how much she’d need to bare prior to reading the script for the first season, which she said ended up requiring “a f— ton of nudity.”

“Obviously I took the job and they sent me the scripts,” she said. “I was reading them, and I was like ‘Oh, there’s the catch. Okay, all right then.’ But I came fresh from drama school, and I was like, ‘Approach this like a job. If it’s in the script, it’s clearly needed, then this is what this is, and I’m going to make sense of it, and this is my job, and that’s what I’m going to do, and everything is going to be cool.'”

“So, I kind of came to terms with that beforehand,” she continued. “Going into doing it, I was in such another world of like, I’m floating through this first season. I have no idea what I’m doing. I have no idea what any of this is, I have never been on a film set like this before. I’ve been on a film set twice before then, and now I’m on a film set completely naked and I don’t know what to do and I don’t know what’s expected of me.”

Clarke said she became more comfortable with the nude scenes thanks to costar Jason Momoa, who played her husband Khal Drogo in the first season.

“It was definitely hard, which is why the scenes when I got to do them with Jason were wonderful,” she recalled. “Because he was like, ‘No, sweetie, this isn’t okay.’ And I was like ‘Oh.’ “

The actress added that she’s learned a lot since she started on the show in 2011.

“Now things are very different,” Clarke said, adding, “And I am a lot more savvy with what I am comfortable with and what I’m okay with doing.”