David Beckham Recalls What Made Him Fall in Love with Wife Victoria in Sweet Throwback Video

David Beckham‘s love for his wife Victoria shone through from the very start.

The fashion designer, 45, shared a sweet video of herself and her husband David, 44, from early on in their relationship on Instagram on Monday in which an off-camera interviewer asks the young soccer star why he loves the then-pop star.

“What made you fall in love with Victoria?” someone asks David.

“I couldn’t put my finger on one thing, it was everything, the whole package,” he says while smiling at Victoria. “I just fell in love with her.”

Victoria asks, “With me?”

“Yeah, with you, darling,” he says, before saying, “It’s time to go I think.”

The former Spice Girls singer cheekily asks, “Am I boring?”

“No, darling, you’re brilliant but I’m tired,” David says before Victoria hugs him.

Turning toward the camera, Victoria asks, “He’s very sexy, isn’t he?” Then, turning to David, she says, “You’re better looking than Valentino, babe.”

RELATED: Victoria and David Beckham Gift Children Adorable ‘New Family Member’ Puppy for Christmas

In the caption of the video, the fashion designer wrote, “So sweet! I love u @davidbeckham x.”

Her husband responded in the comments and poked fun at his outfit of a red bandana and red and white jacket, writing, “I think this might have been my boy band stage 🤔 why did U let me wear this @victoriabeckham 😂.”

The couple married on July 4, 1999 in Ireland with their oldest son, Brooklyn, then 4 months old, serving as a ring bearer.

The two celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in July with epic throwback photos from their long-lasting relationship.

“WOW 20 years, look what we created ♥️ Love you so much ♥️ @victoriabeckham,” David wrote, also mentioning all four of the couple’s children.

Image zoom David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham Take All Four Kids on Family Vacation to Miami: ‘A Beautiful Week’

David and Victoria welcomed sons Romeo in 2002 and Cruz in 2005 before their only daughter, Harper, joined the family in 2011.

Victoria also celebrated their anniversary with a video slideshow of pictures, documenting their love from the very beginning to their most recent snaps together.

“20 years today. I love you so much xxxxx Kisses x @davidbeckham,” Victoria wrote.