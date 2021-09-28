David Bautista Shares Photo from When Daniel Craig Broke His Nose During Spectre Fight Scene
Daniel Craig recently recounted the on-set gaffe during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show
There's no bad blood between Daniel Craig and David Bautista, who had his nose broken by the James Bond actor while filming a fight scene for 2015's Spectre.
On Tuesday, Bautista, 52, shared a throwback photo of his injury after Craig, 53, recounted the incident during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
Posting a selfie taken from the set of the spy film, Bautista wrote on Twitter, "I dug this up. I took this right after I got cleaned up. 😂"
In a separate tweet, the actor, who played assassin Mr. Hinx in Spectre, also clarified that his costar "did not run" away after the incident — as Craig had joked he did while speaking about the accident.
"He started screaming 'F— I broke his nose!!' 😂 And he did," Bautista recalled. "And then he hugged me,apologized,we laughed, I changed clothes, shoved TP up my nose and we continued to make one of the best fight scenes ever. Very proud of it."
"And I love me some DC," he added of Craig.
Likewise, Craig had nothing but kind words about Bautista when he spoke about working with the former WWE star during his latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
When asked about some of the worst injuries he sustained while shooting his Bond films over the years, Craig replied, "My knee which was on Spectre. That was Dave Bautista, God bless him, who is a professional wrestler."
Craig went on to note that Bautista had been "gentle" with him while they were filming the fight scene, but still ended up hurting his knee. Craig said he wore a leg brace to film the rest of the scene, during which he accidentally "broke" Bautista's nose.
"I didn't do it deliberately. It was a mistake," he remembered. "Like I said, he's a big guy, he's a professional wrestler, you wouldn't really mess with him. I threw this punch, I hit him on the nose, I heard this crack and I thought, 'Oh god no!' and ran away."
Despite causing harm to Bautista, Craig said his fellow actor "was so sweet" about the gaffe.
"He literally did something like this," Craig said, mimicking snapping his nose back into place, "and went, 'It's fine.' "