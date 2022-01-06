David Arquette and Courteney Cox are reprising their Scream roles for the fifth film in the hit horror franchise

David Arquette Says It Was a 'Cathartic Experience' to Act in Scream with Ex-Wife Courteney Cox

David Arquette admits it wasn't easy to reunite with his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, to film their latest project, the 2022 Scream film.

Arquette, 50, reflected on his experience in an interview with The New York Times, published Thursday, with the rest of the Scream cast, including Cox, 57. He and Cox, who divorced in 2013, also played a couple in the Scream franchise, but much like in real life, their characters have split in the latest film.

While Cox told the Times she had "no apprehensions" and was "happy" to film the new Scream movie, Arquette said he was reminded of the former couple's past.

"It's been 25 years of our lives," he said. "We've grown up together. We have a child together," referring to the former couple's 17-year-old daughter, Coco.

David Arquette, Courteney Cox Scream 2 Credit: Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

Arquette said that ultimately, filming the new Scream movie with Cox was freeing, telling the Times, "It's a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney."

Arquette reprises his role as Dewey Riley in the latest film, while Cox returns as reporter Gale Weathers. They are also joined by Neve Campbell, who is once again playing final girl Sidney Prescott.

Cox told the Times that she noticed her ex-husband became emotional while returning to set and filming Scream, explaining, "He said the next day the crew didn't look at him."

Arquette agreed, adding, "I could tell some people aren't comfortable with that level of emotion."

Arquette and Cox met while filming the original Scream film, which premiered in 1997. They wed in 1999 and welcomed Coco in 2004. While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers last November, Arquette joked that he had Scream to thank for making him a father for the first time.

"Thank god for [Scream director] Wes Craven because I got a baby out of it," he laughed. "I mean, not Wes Craven, thank Courteney Cox!"

Looking back on the multiple Scream films he and Cox starred in together, Arquette added, "The first Scream we were falling in love, the second Scream, she hated me."