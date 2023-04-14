David Arquette Says He Had 'Lots of FOMO' Over Not Appearing in 'Scream VI'

David Arquette and Neve Campbell did not appear in Scream VI after previously starring in the slasher franchise's first five movies

Published on April 14, 2023 10:34 AM
David Arquette at the premiere of "Mrs. Davis" held at the DGA Theater on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty

David Arquette is caught up on Scream VI.

On Thursday, Arquette, 51, told Variety at the premiere of the actor's Peacock series Mrs. Davis that he has seen the latest installment in the Scream slasher franchise, even after his character Dewey was killed off in 2022's entry Scream.

"It was hard for me to do it, but I also knew I wanted to see it," Arquette told the outlet of his feelings on seeing the sequel. "I loved it."

"It was sad. I had lots of FOMO," he added.

Arquette previously costarred in the first five Scream films along with series staples Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, forming a trio of heroes who are continually hunted down by — and subsequently thwart — serial killers who take on the Ghostface persona.

Neve Campbell, David Arquette Scream 3
Neve Campbell and David Arquette in Scream 3 (2000). Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

Arquette was not the only franchise favorite who did not participate in Scream VI. Though 49-year-old Campbell's character Sidney Prescott survived Scream (2022), the actress announced later that year that she had decided to step away from her final-girl role for the latest entry.

In a June 2022 statement, Campbell said: "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

The actress later told PEOPLE that she may consider a return to the franchise depending on potential future salary negotiations. During Scream VI's events, Cox's character Gale Weathers explains that Sidney chose to take her family to a safe location, leaving her off-screen for the movie's events.

Despite Arquette and Campbell's absences, Scream VI proved a major box-office success as it became the series' first entry to cross the $100 million mark domestically since 1997's Scream 2, per Variety.

In addition to original star Cox, 58, and Scream 4 survivor Hayden Panettiere, the newest film sees the return of franchise newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding after their debut in 2022's Scream.

In PEOPLE's first digital cover story last month, Barrera, 32, admitted it was "weird" not having Campbell back for Scream VI. But, she said, Campbell's stance was "very brave" and "important."

"This job requires so much of us, not only physically [but] mentally and emotionally. You need to feel like it's worth it," Barrera said when asked about her response to Campbell's statement.

"A part of it is: Are you getting compensated fairly for what you think you're putting into the work? If you don't, you're going to be miserable, so you shouldn't do it," she added. "I applaud her always."

