“We’re co-parents to our daughter who’s 16 so we have a really great relationship,” said David Arquette

David Arquette Says He and Ex Courteney Cox ‘Never Battled’ Through Divorce or Co-Parenting

David Arquette and ex-wife Courteney Cox have always maintained a positive working and co-parenting relationship, despite their romantic struggles.

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the actor, 48, discussed the current status of his relationship with Cox, 56, who recently signed on to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the upcoming Scream sequel, opposite Arquette's Dewey Riley. (The pair met on set of the 1996 original Scream and tied the knot in 1999, later splitting 2010 and finalizing their divorce three years later.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We’re co-parents to our daughter who’s 16 so we have a really great relationship," Arquette told the outlet of the couple's teenage daughter, Coco. "We’re friends, and we’ve communicated a lot because of Coco."

However, Arquette admits it hasn't always been easy. "Our daughter’s really great. There’s difficult parts, especially through the teenage years. There’s a lot of emotions and feelings," he said of co-parenting Coco.

Working through those difficult parenting patches together has helped the exes strengthen their friendship with one another.

"We’ve just had – not an easy time with it, we’ve just been really open and supportive of each other. We never went head-to-head, [or] battled each other, through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid," he added. "So it’s made for a friendship and relationship that is out of respect."

Image zoom Courteney Cox and David Arquette John Shearer/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Back in 2011, Cox opened up to Entertainment Weekly about working on Scream 4 with Arquette as their romantic relationship off-camera hit a breaking point. The actress explained that despite the split, she still has lots of love for her now ex-husband.

"The thing is David and I love each other so much and we get along so well," she said at the time. "I love him so much. We are the closest of friends. I would say we’re probably better now than we were during that movie. The movie was just a little bit of a tough time. I don’t have the fondest memories of those particular moments during that film."

"We’ve moved past that phase," added Cox. "Some times were really fun. Some times we had a ball there! But it definitely was the beginning of some issues. ... We did have a great time no matter what, but there were some awkward moments. I don’t remember us ever getting into a fight. It wasn’t like that."

Earlier this month, Arquette raved about getting to work with Cox once again on Scream 5.

"We always love working together. She's an incredible actress, so it'll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they're at. ... Co-starring's the easy part," he told Entertainment Tonight.

The actor also expressed his excitement over getting to reprise his old role as Dewey Riley in the sequel, which is set to be directed by Ready or Not duo Matt m and Tyler Gillett. Original Scream director Wes Craven died in 2015 at age 76.