"She has got more confidence than I ever had performing," the actor said of his daughter

David Arquette Says Daughter Coco, 16, Is 'Getting More Serious' About Performing: 'It's Exciting'

David Arquette and his wife Christina McLarty with Coco in 2019

David Arquette is opening up about his daughter Coco's future in the entertainment industry.

While serving as a special co-host for Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the Scream actor, who shares the 16-year-old with ex-wife Courteney Cox, revealed that Coco is becoming more serious about her work as a performer.

Arquette said that his daughter's love for singing and acting began at a young age and has continued to progress over the years.

"She's an incredible singer and she loves acting," he said.

"It's getting more serious now and you know the performances even are becoming more, you know, polished," Arquette added. "So it's exciting to see."

However, Arquette noted that he and Cox "made sure not to do anything professional" regarding Coco's love for entertaining and wanted to "let her be a kid."

"As long as she does something she loves, that's all we want," he continued.

Arquette, who also shares two sons with wife Christina McLarty, said that Coco will "be great" when it comes to future auditions as she is already bursting with confidence.

"It's confidence, you really have to have confidence. And she has got more confidence than I ever had performing," Arquette said.

Coco is no stranger to showing off her singing talents, as seen in several videos posted by her mother on Instagram.

In October, Cox shared a video of her daughter belting out Fleetwood Mac's 1977 track, "Silver Springs," as the proud mom supported her on the piano and musician Joel Taylor played the guitar.

"Proud of my coconut. #fleetwoodmac," the Friends alum, 56, captioned the clip.

Months earlier, Coco performed alongside her mom in March 2020 to Demi Lovato's ballad, "Anyone."