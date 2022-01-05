"I love clowns. I've been in sort of a clown period of my life. I'm studying to be a clown and I'm working with an amazing organization called Healthy Humor," said the Scream star

David Arquette Reveals He's 'Studying to Be a Clown': 'It Takes a Lot of Training'

David Arquette is not clowning around when it comes to becoming a professional clown.

In an appearance on the Live with Kelly and Ryan show Wednesday, the 50-year-old actor talked about his love for clowns and his long journey to becoming one.

"I love clowns. I've been in sort of a clown period of my life. I'm studying to be a clown and I'm working with an amazing organization called Healthy Humor. They go into hospitals and entertain people who are going through a tough time and make them smile and bring some joy and love and laughter into their lives," Arquette told host Kelly Ripa.

Ripa, 51, then asked about how labor intensive the process of becoming a clown was for Arquette. The Scream star revealed he is a huge Bozo the Clown fan.

"I'm a huge fan of Bozo the clown. I personally am studying to be a clown myself. I have been taking lessons. It takes a lot of training. You know I've never been able to juggle, but my father taught me a nose flute, and this is what I can do as my clown thing," said Arquette while demonstrating how to use the nose flute.

After the show, the star tweeted, "On @LiveKellyRyan I talked about #bozotheclown the work he and I are doing with @HealthyHumorInc I said the wrong website it's actually http://healthyhumorinc.org sorry I'm a clown."

Arquette has been chronicling his journey to becoming a clown for fans on Instagram in recent months.

In November, he even shared a photo of himself in his clown attire writing, "I'm having so much fun working with my #clown #brother @gabemdell."

He also shared a photo with his wife and children in September where the family appeared to be having a good time while clowning around.

Arquette shares 17-year-old daughter Coco with his ex-wife, actress Courteney Cox.

He also has two sons, Charlie, 7, and Gus, 4 with his current wife Christina McLarty Arquette.

"I'd like to thank everyone for all the birthday love and for my incredible sister @rosannaarquette and my beautiful wife @christinaarquette for a sweet family dinner ❤️ @cocoarquette_ I love you all!!!