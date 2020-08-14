"She's an incredible actress, so it'll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they're at," said David Arquette

David Arquette on Reuniting with Ex Courteney Cox in Scream 5 : 'We Always Love Working Together'

For David Arquette, working alongside ex-wife Courteney Cox on the upcoming Scream sequel will be no big deal.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor, 48, offered an update on the fifth installment in the horror franchise after Cox, 56, signed on to reprise her role as Gale Weathers last month. The pair met on set of the 1996 original Scream and tied the knot in 1999, later splitting 2010 and finalizing their divorce three years later.

Arquette — who also starred opposite Cox in three sequels in 1997, 2000 and 2011 — said they "love working together."

"Well, we co-parent,"said Arquette, who shares daughter Coco, 16, with Cox. "So, we're in touch quite a bit. It's great. But we always love working together. She's an incredible actress, so it'll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they're at. ... Co-starring's the easy part."

Announcing her return, Cox shared an image on Instagram depicting the movie series' iconic villain's black-and-white mask with the message written in red script: "I can't wait to see this face again."

Arquette had previously become attached to the project, eager to reprise his role as Dewey Riley in the sequel, which is set to be directed by Ready or Not duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Original Scream director Wes Craven died in 2015 at age 76.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," Arquette previously said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy."

Back in 2011, Cox opened up to Entertainment Weekly about working on Scream 4 with Arquette as their relationship off-camera became temporarily rocky. The actress explained that she still has lots of love for her now ex-husband.

"The thing is David and I love each other so much and we get along so well," she said at the time. "I love him so much. We are the closest of friends. I would say we’re probably better now than we were during that movie. The movie was just a little bit of a tough time. I don’t have the fondest memories of those particular moments during that film."

"We’ve moved past that phase," added Cox. "Some times were really fun. Some times we had a ball there! But it definitely was the beginning of some issues. ... We did have a great time no matter what, but there were some awkward moments. I don’t remember us ever getting into a fight. It wasn’t like that."

As for Cox's infamous bangs from Scream 3, Arquette revealed to ET that he's actually to blame for the memorable hairdo. (In October, Cox hilariously revived the look, joking at the time: "I don’t think anything’s that wrong with it, check it out. I think they’re cool. I say I can bring it back. Let’s see.")

"The bangs were my fault," said Arquette. "I have to admit, I was like, 'Oh, you should do a like, Bettie Page thing, you know, just like, a little. That was my fault. Totally, I'll take full responsibility. I mean they're, you know, a professional hairdresser's fault of course. And they didn't really do Bettie Page kind of really blunt bangs. Like, that's what the idea was. They tried to mess with them. You can't. You have to go fully in. You can't, like, halfway those kinds of things."