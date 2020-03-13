David Arquette on His 'Complicated' Journey with Addiction: 'It's Always Been a Slippery Slope'

David Arquette is once again opening up about his experience with addiction and sobriety.

The actor, 48, said his journey has been a “complicated” one during a recent interview with IndieWire about his upcoming wrestling documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette. The film was set to debut at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin before the event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

“I’ve been sober for long periods of time. I’ve gone through programs. I’ve examined what works and what doesn’t for me,” he told the outlet. “I’ve been smoking CBD with THC in it. Pot helps me with my moodiness. I get really moody and stressed. I’m really critical of myself sometimes.”

“I don’t like doing all these psychopharmaceuticals that mess with my levels, because if I am acting, I want to be as crazy and sad as I can, or I want to be as happy and as full of love when I can,” Arquette continued. “I never smoke pot or drink when I’m working.”

The Scream actor said he no longer drinks hard liquor and doesn’t “drink a lot of beer” but added that “it’s always a slippery slope.”

“Addiction is different for everyone and a lot of people frown on what I’m saying. I’m just trying to be honest about it, so it’s not surprising to anybody,” he said. “I understand if people will judge me for that, but I’m trying to live my life the best I can. I’ve just never been a full-on sober person.”

In 2011, Arquette appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show and told the host that he grew up in a chaotic environment and started using drugs and alcohol before he was even a teenager. He had his first sip of beer at age 4, stole pot from his father at age 8 and started drinking heavily at age 12, he said.

The appearance came at a time when Arquette was sober after completing a rehab program. He had recently split from ex-wife Courteney Cox and she, along with his sister Patricia Arquette and others, had staged an intervention to urge him to get help.

“I’m being responsible,” he told Winfrey. “I’m finally authentic.”

You Cannot Kill David Arquette is a documentary that follows the actor as he famously attempted to make a comeback in the world of pro-wrestling. In 2018, a so-called Death Match nearly cost him his life. “I’m lucky to be alive,” Arquette told PEOPLE at the time, after leaving the hospital for an infection stemming from a deep cut in his neck. “If I had been cut in the jugular, I probably wouldn’t be here right now.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.