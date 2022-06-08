"A Scream movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision," David Arquette says of longtime franchise costar Neve Campbell

Scream's David Arquette Reacts to Neve Campbell's Decision to Not Do Sixth Film: 'I Respect It'

Neve Campbell (L) and David Arquette arrive at the "Scream 4" World Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011 in Hollywood, California

David Arquette is speaking out about his longtime Scream costar Neve Campbell's recent decision to not appear in the franchise's upcoming sequel.

In a conversation with ComicBook published Monday shortly after Campbell, 48, explained her "very difficult decision" to not return for the sixth Scream installment, Arquette, 50, said he "understand(s) her decision."

He also said he would "love for her to be a part of" the films and "a Scream movie without [Campbell's character Sidney Prescott] is kind of unfortunate."

"It's all a business, in a way — they have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film," Arquette continued.

"I get it, she's still alive! She [can] absolutely be in future ones, but I think it's up to fans to call for that in the future," he added.

Campbell announced her decision on Monday in a statement that began, "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.

Neve Campbell, David Arquette Scream 3 Neve Campbell and David Arquette in Scream 3 (2000) | Credit: Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on," the actress added. "To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Reps for Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In his interview with ComicBook, Arquette said that although the news "is sudden," he realizes "it's a business."

"I respect her decision, for sure," he added of Campbell.

Campbell has portrayed protagonist and "final girl" Sidney Prescott since the Kevin Williamson-created franchise's genesis in 1996, with the first four films being directed by Wes Craven.

Along with fellow legacy stars Arquette and Courteney Cox, Campbell last returned for the fifth installment, which opened earlier this year. From Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, it was the first film in the franchise to not have Craven attached, after he died of a brain tumor in August 2015 at the age of 76.

Campbell previously said that her return was up in the air as she commented on the next film during a panel at the Mad Monster Party convention in North Carolina back in February.