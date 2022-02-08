David Arquette Introduces First Female Bozo the Clown of Color, Jozo Bozo

The actor said he's hoping to change the sometimes-frightening stigma associated with clowns and spread "joy and happiness"

David Arquette is bringing back Bozo the Clown — and making history in the process.

During a Monday interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 50-year-old actor announced that he purchased the name and likeness of Bozo the Clown, with plans to revive the iconic character and lift the sometimes-frightening stigma associated with clowns.

In doing so, Arquette introduced the first female Bozo the Clown, Jozo Bozo, who is also the first woman of color to portray the beloved character.

"There's a lot of stuff we have to do just to rehabilitate the clown image but it's just about spreading joy and happiness," Arquette told ET's Nischelle Turner. "That's what clowns are really about and there's a lot of really incredible clowns out there so we want people to know about them."

"I couldn't bring Bozo back alone, so I'm here to announce the first female Bozo the Clown, Jozo Bozo!" he added while welcoming Jozo Bozo.

"It's so important. I really feel like I represent the world and the people around us." Jozo said of her new role.

According to Arquette, Jozo Bozo's first endeavor is releasing a t-shirt to benefit the mental health charity YourMomCares, to later be followed by "cartoons, TV shows, movies" and more.

Last month, the actor opened up about his love for clowns and plans to become one himself during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"I love clowns. I've been in sort of a clown period of my life. I'm studying to be a clown and I'm working with an amazing organization called Healthy Humor. They go into hospitals and entertain people who are going through a tough time and make them smile and bring some joy and love and laughter into their lives," he told host Kelly Ripa.

Ripa, 51, then asked the Scream star what the clown curriculum was like, which Arquette described as intense.

"It takes a lot of training. You know I've never been able to juggle, but my father taught me a nose flute, and this is what I can do as my clown thing," he said, while demonstrating how to use the nose flute.