David and Victoria Beckham Shoot Down Divorce Rumors: 'Fake News Fueled by Social Media'

David and Victoria Beckham are not heading for divorce, a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE.

“What nonsense. Journalist Chinese whispers and fake news fueled by social media. There is no impending statement, no divorce!” the rep says.

Internet rumors swirled early Friday morning about the status of the longtime couple’s relationship. As reports began circulating, Victoria sent her “love” to David on Instagram with a photo of her with their 6-year-old daughter Harper.

The two have been together since 1997 and married in July 1999 at a castle in Ireland. They most recently stepped out together at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in late May, after first attending Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

Victoria and David Beckham Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The pair welcomed their first child Brooklyn in March 1999 — and the then four-month-old served as the ring bearer at their wedding. They later welcomed son Romeo in September 2002, youngest son Cruz in February 2005 and daughter Harper in July 2011.

Victoria and David often gush about each other and their family on Instagram and often post shots of their family life. Victoria recently shared a picture of their youngest child Harper wearing a face mask of her father.

“Look who we found walking to school today!” Victoria wrote alongside several laughing emojis.

Victoria also posted several pictures for David’s birthday in early May, including a sweet post of the former soccer star with his three younger kids. She also later helped their oldest son Brooklyn surprise his dad by showing up to lunch unannounced.

“Happy birthday to the best daddy!!” Victoria wrote. “We all love u so much!!! So many kisses from us all.”