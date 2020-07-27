Dave Franco's Directorial Debut The Rental Tops Weekend Box Office in 251 Theaters

Dave Franco's passion project is a hit!

The Rental, Franco's directorial debut, came out on top with $420,871 made across 251 open theaters, according to Box Office Mojo.

While major theaters chains like AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, some independent theaters across the country remain open. Drive-in theaters have also experience a resurgence, with Franco and wife Alison Brie, who starred in the movie, even stopping by one last month to premiere the film.

The Rental follows two couples on an oceanside getaway who grow suspicious that the host of their rental home might be spying on them. The movie also stars Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White and Toby Huss.

The movie has earned positive reviews, with Variety's Owen Gleiberman praising Franco's directing.

"Most of it is skillful and engrossing enough to establish Franco as a director to watch," he wrote.

Franco, 35, previously opened up about working with his wife, 37, in an interview for Moviemaker Magazine's Summer 2020 issue, telling Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins he couldn't have done it without her.

"We’ve acted together, and so we knew that we would get along well on a set, but we’ve obviously never worked together in this capacity," Franco told Jenkins in the cover story. "But what I will say is that I’ve always known that she’s an amazing actress."

Franco said Brie was indispensable on the set, not just as an actress but as a teammate, as well.

"There were moments throughout the shoot where I would really get into my own head and start to doubt myself in small ways," he admitted. "And so to be able to go home to her every night and have someone who would build me up and remind me that things were going well and that I was doing a good job—it was invaluable and I honestly don’t think I could have done this without her."