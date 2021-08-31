Dave Franco to Direct Wife Alison Brie in His New Movie Somebody I Used To Know for Amazon

Dave Franco and Alison Brie have co-written a rom-com together that Franco will direct and and Brie will star in for Amazon Studios

Dave Franco has secured his next directing gig and it'll star his wife Alison Brie.

The actor and director co-wrote the script for the upcoming romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know alongside Brie, according to Deadline.

The movie will also star Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons and will debut on Amazon, the outlet reported.

The film will follow Ally (Brie), a workaholic who spends time with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Ellis) when she returns to her hometown, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The reunion has her questioning every choice she's ever made. Her life gets more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Clemons), a younger woman who reminds Ally of the person she used to be.

"Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," Franco, 36, said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure."

He added, "And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."

This is the second movie Franco and Brie, 38, have worked on together following their 2020 horror film The Rental, which was directed by Franco and starred Brie.

Dave Franco, Alison Brie Franco and Brie at the drive-in premiere of The Rental | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In July 2020, Brie told PEOPLE she and her husband had such a great time on the set of The Rental that they had begun working on a script during the COVID lockdown.

"We've been writing together and actually wrote a rom-com script for Dave to direct and me star in," Brie said at the time. "It's been a really great creative outlet for us and a way to feel productive during this time."

Franco has previously produced this year's A24 film Zola and is producing the upcoming Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James.