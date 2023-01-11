Dave Franco Shares Adorable Audio of 'Drunk' Alison Brie 'Expressing Her Love for Me'

Dave Franco and Alison Brie collaborated on their upcoming rom-com Somebody I Used to Know

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 08:45 PM
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of IFC Films' "Spin Me Round" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Alison Brie and Dave Franco. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Alison Brie and Dave Franco are sharing a cute moment from before they were married!

Ahead of the release for the trailer for their new movie Somebody I Used to Know, which the couple cowrote, Brie, 40, and Franco, 37, shared an adorable piece of audio captured in 2013.

"The whole thing just has us feeling nostalgic for when we first met and we found an old voice recording from 10 years ago," Franco says in the video, teasing their new romantic comedy and the throwback audio clip. "This is a real recording of Alison expressing her love for me."

"I saved it in my phone as 'Alison drunk,' " he adds.

In the subsequent audio recording, Franco — who directs his wife in the upcoming Prime Video film — can be heard quietly asking Brie "What are you saying?" as the Spin Me Round star mumbles to him.

"I'm just saying it's Doug-way to proo-penographer-croup at the race-drah," Brie mumbles in the audio, as photos of the two from their more than 11 years together play on the screen.

"It's droit and fift," Brie continues, as Franco laughs and asks what she's saying. "It's arum-aiding the knifest cause he's character of his droof…"

The pair can both be heard giggling as Franco says, "What are you talking about?"

"Him and somebody else," Brie says as the audio clip comes to a close.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actors Dave Franco (L) and Alison Brie pose during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_007 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The film follows Ally (Brie), a workaholic who spends time with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Top Gun: Maverick's Jay Ellis) when she returns to her hometown. The reunion has her questioning every choice she's ever made. Her life gets more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), a younger woman who reminds Ally of the person she used to be.

"Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," Franco said in a statement obtained by Deadline at the time. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure."

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: (L-R) Dave Franco and Alison Brie attend the Los Angeles advanced screening of IFC's "The Rental" at Vineland Drive-In on June 18, 2020 in City of Industry, California. Available in select theaters, drive-ins, and On Demand July 24. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

Franco and Brie last worked together on the 2020 horror film The Rental, which was directed by Franco and starred Brie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We've been writing together and actually wrote a rom-com script for Dave to direct and me star in," Brie told PEOPLE in 2020 amid the COVID lockdown about developing a script together after their experience on The Rental. "It's been a really great creative outlet for us and a way to feel productive during this time."

Related Articles
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CaliforniaAlison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Dave Franco and Alison Brie's Relationship Timeline
alison brie, dave franco
Dave Franco to Direct Wife Alison Brie in His New Movie 'Somebody I Used To Know' for Amazon
Alison Brie and Danny Pudi
'Community' Reunion! Alison Brie Poses with Danny Pudi on Set of New Film: 'Feels Like Home'
Kate Hudson attends a drinks reception for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Kate Hudson Reacts to Going Viral on TikTok with 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' : 'I Love That'
Your Place or Mine First Look
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in First Look at Rom-Com 'Your Place or Mine' : We 'Had Fun'
Kate Hudson attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere
Kate Hudson Says Some Romantic Comedies Nowadays Are 'Dumbed Down'
Alison Brie Dave Franco
Dave Franco Recounts Awkward Proposal to Wife Alison Brie: 'She Didn't Know What It Was'
Bo Burnham and Lorene Scafaria attend the 2019 GQ Men of the Year celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
Who Is Bo Burnham's Girlfriend? All About Lorene Scafaria
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days - 2003
Kate Hudson Says She Pushed to Get Matthew McConaughey Cast in 'How to Lose a Guy' : 'We Had an Energy'
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig attends the White Noise New York Film Festival Opening Night Screening on September 30, 2022 in New York City
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Relationship Timeline
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of IFC Films' "Spin Me Round" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Alison Brie Says She and Dave Franco Empower Each Other Creatively: 'It's a New Way for Us to Connect'
Harry Styles in My Policeman Exclusive Featurette
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: (L-R) Dave Franco and Alison Brie attend the Los Angeles advanced screening of IFC's "The Rental" at Vineland Drive-In on June 18, 2020 in City of Industry, California. Available in select theaters, drive-ins, and On Demand July 24. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Alison Brie and Dave Franco Talk About Romantic Scenes 'Before Any Job' to Not 'Blindside Anyone'
The Proposal - 2009
The Best Movies on Hulu to Stream Now
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Hugh Grant (R) and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Hugh Grant 'Drunkenly' Watched 'Love Actually' with Wife — and She Thought Movie Was 'All About Pain'
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actors Dave Franco (L) and Alison Brie pose during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_007 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)
Alison Brie and Dave Franco Are 'Really Devoted' Cat Parents: He 'Has to Always Calm Me Down'