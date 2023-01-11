Dave Franco Shares Adorable Audio of 'Drunk' Alison Brie 'Expressing Her Love for Me'

Alison Brie and Dave Franco are sharing a cute moment from before they were married!

Ahead of the release for the trailer for their new movie Somebody I Used to Know, which the couple cowrote, Brie, 40, and Franco, 37, shared an adorable piece of audio captured in 2013.

"The whole thing just has us feeling nostalgic for when we first met and we found an old voice recording from 10 years ago," Franco says in the video, teasing their new romantic comedy and the throwback audio clip. "This is a real recording of Alison expressing her love for me."

"I saved it in my phone as 'Alison drunk,' " he adds.

In the subsequent audio recording, Franco — who directs his wife in the upcoming Prime Video film — can be heard quietly asking Brie "What are you saying?" as the Spin Me Round star mumbles to him.

"I'm just saying it's Doug-way to proo-penographer-croup at the race-drah," Brie mumbles in the audio, as photos of the two from their more than 11 years together play on the screen.

"It's droit and fift," Brie continues, as Franco laughs and asks what she's saying. "It's arum-aiding the knifest cause he's character of his droof…"

The pair can both be heard giggling as Franco says, "What are you talking about?"

"Him and somebody else," Brie says as the audio clip comes to a close.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The film follows Ally (Brie), a workaholic who spends time with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Top Gun: Maverick's Jay Ellis) when she returns to her hometown. The reunion has her questioning every choice she's ever made. Her life gets more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), a younger woman who reminds Ally of the person she used to be.

"Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," Franco said in a statement obtained by Deadline at the time. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure."

Amy Sussman/Getty

Franco and Brie last worked together on the 2020 horror film The Rental, which was directed by Franco and starred Brie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We've been writing together and actually wrote a rom-com script for Dave to direct and me star in," Brie told PEOPLE in 2020 amid the COVID lockdown about developing a script together after their experience on The Rental. "It's been a really great creative outlet for us and a way to feel productive during this time."