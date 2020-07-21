Dave Franco is opening up about directing his wife Alison Brie in The Rental

Dave Franco Doesn't Think He Could Have Made Directorial Debut The Rental Without Alison Brie

Dave Franco has some sweet words to say about his wife Alison Brie.

Franco, 35, opened up about working with his wife, 37, in his directorial debut The Rental in a new interview for Moviemaker Magazine's Summer 2020 issue, telling Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins he couldn't have done it without her.

"We’ve acted together, and so we knew that we would get along well on a set, but we’ve obviously never worked together in this capacity," Franco told Jenkins in the cover story. "But what I will say is that I’ve always known that she’s an amazing actress."

Franco said Brie was indispensable on the set, not just as an actress but as a teammate, as well.

"There were moments throughout the shoot where I would really get into my own head and start to doubt myself in small ways," he admitted. "And so to be able to go home to her every night and have someone who would build me up and remind me that things were going well and that I was doing a good job—it was invaluable and I honestly don’t think I could have done this without her."

He continued, "But I swear, watching her intently every day for five weeks, I realized that she might be the greatest actress on the planet and I’m not just saying that because she’s standing 10 feet away."

"She’s a really unique actor in the way that she’s able to balance heavy drama with moments of levity, sometimes within the space of a single scene. … On top of her just being an incredible actress, it was so nice to have her there with me."

The Rental follows two couples on an oceanside getaway who grow suspicious that the host of their rental home might be spying on them. The movie also stars Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White and Toby Huss.

Franco and Brie announced their engagement in August 2015 after more than three years of dating and tied the knot in March 2017 in a private ceremony.

Since the wedding, the couple has been vocal about how much they’re loving married life.

“Something about being married made me feel so settled, almost more free, I guess, rather than like trapped,” Brie told PEOPLE in 2017 months after their nuptials. “It’s great. So now, let’s go do whatever we want. Onward and upward.”