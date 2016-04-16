Dave Franco Opens Up About His Han Solo Audition: 'It's So Hard to Cast This Role'

Dave Franco is giving some insight into what it’s like auditioning for one of the most coveted roles in the galaxy.

The actor, 30, is in the running to play a young Han Solo in the upcoming Star Wars anthology film from directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller. According to Deadline, after considering thousands of actors, execs have cut the list down to about a dozen finalists, including Alden Ehrenreich, Taron Egerton, Jack Reynor and Franco.

While the Now You See Me 2 star says the audition started off like any other, once word got out that he was in the running, everyone wanted to know the details.

“Everyone’s coming up and being like, ‘Dude, what’s going on?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know! You know as much as me,’ ” Franco told MTV News.

The actor did reveal that he put his own unique twist on Harrison Ford’s iconic role, at least in part because impressions aren’t his thing.

“I think that’s the reason it’s so hard to cast this role,” he explained. “Do they want someone to completely embody who Harrison Ford is? Or do they want to go a different route?”

The untitled Han Solo prequel is set to hit theaters May 25, 2018, but there’s a chance young Han could be making a cameo in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the first of several planned spinoffs, in theaters Dec. 16.