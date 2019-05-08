Dave Chappelle to Receive Mark Twain Prize for Humor at the Kennedy Center in October

Dave Chappelle will be awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in October

By Ale Russian
May 08, 2019 10:07 AM

Dave Chappelle is getting a big honor.

The longtime comedian will be awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in October at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Chappelle, 45, will become the 22nd person to receive the award, joining fellow comedians like Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Ellen DeGeneres, Carol Burnett, David Letterman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who received the honor last year.

“Dave is the embodiment of Mark Twain’s observation that ‘against the assault of humor, nothing can stand.’ For three decades, Dave has challenged us to see hot-button issues from his entirely original yet relatable perspective,” Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement. “Dave’s a great guy and a hometown hero here in Washington, D.C., where he grew up. We’re so looking forward to welcoming him back home.”

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Hand Delivers Tickets to His Comedy Show After Learning Couple Was Scammed

Dave Chappelle
Lester Cohen/WireImage

The ceremony will take place on Oct. 27 and will likely draw out big names in comedy to pay tribute to the star. The celebration will then be broadcast on PBS in early Jan. 2020.

Chappelle most recently won an Emmy in 2018 for his Equanimity Netflix special and played a small role in the smash hit A Star Is Born.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.