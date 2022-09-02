Dave Chappelle Says Will Smith 'Did the Impression of a Perfect Person for 30 Years' Before Oscars Slap

Chris Rock added that Will Smith "hit me over a bulls--- joke, the nicest joke I ever told"

By
Published on September 2, 2022 10:19 PM
Dave Chappelle Says Will Smith 'Did the Impression of a Perfect Person for 30 Years' Before Oscars Slap
Photo: getty (2)

Dave Chappelle is sharing his unfiltered thoughts about Will Smith.

On Friday, Chappelle, 49, referenced Smith smacking fellow comedian Chris Rock, 57, during the Oscar Awards in March.

During the opening night of his and Rock's joint UK tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Chappelle said Smith's action was a "very strange choice," according to multiple news outlets.

He saluted Rock's authenticity throughout the years before alleging Smith "did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years," per Deadline.

Chris Rock is seen backstage during the 94th Annual Academy
Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Getty

The Telegraph reported that Chappelle claimed the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum "ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us," adding, "Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn't put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe."

"A lot of people forget who Will Smith is. Then 10 minutes before he was about to get the biggest award… he acted like he was back in Philadelphia," Chappelle said, per The Telegraph, referencing Smith's award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard, which he accepted just moments after the slap.

Once onstage, Rock also addressed the moment, asking attendees, "Did that s--- hurt?" according to Deadline. "Goddam right… the motherf---er hit me over a bulls--t joke, the nicest joke I ever told."

He pointed out that despite being hit, he went to work the next day, and insisted that he's no victim.

In July, Smith issued a public apology to Rock via video shared to YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

"I'm here whenever you're ready to talk," Smith tells The Week Of actor.

RELATED VIDEO: Will Smith Resigns from the Academy After Smacking Chris Rock During Oscars: 'I Am Heartbroken'

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out," Smith said. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Addressing why he didn't apologize to Rock in his Oscars acceptance speech for Best Actor, Smith said, "I was fogged out by that point. It's all fuzzy."

The Bad Boys actor went on to say that he also wants to apologize to Rock's mom: "I saw an interview that his mother did. That's one of the things about that moment I didn't realize, I wasn't thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So I want to apologize to Chris's mother; I want to apologize to Chris's family, specifically Tony Rock [Chris's younger brother]. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable," Will said.

"I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the complexities and nuances of what happened," Smith explained, adding, "I'm not gonna try to unpack all of that right now but I can say to you, there was no part of me that thought that was the right way to behave in that moment."

At the March 27 ceremony, before his win for Best Actor, Smith, 53, walked onstage and hit Rock on live television after taking issue with a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. (Jada, 50, lives with alopecia.)

Related Articles
Will Smith in Ecuador
Will Smith Spotted in Ecuador Filming First Project Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap Controversy
Chris Rock is seen backstage during the 94th Annual Academy
Chris Rock Says He Turned Down an Offer to Host 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap: Report
Regina Hall, Will Smith
Regina Hall Says Will Smith Apology Is 'First Step' on 'Difficult Road' After Oscars Slap
Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in New Video: 'I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'
Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in New Video: 'I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'
Sheree Zampino and Will Smith
Will Smith's Ex-Wife Hopes Fans Forgive Him After Oscars Slap: 'I Stand in Support'
Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in New Video: 'I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'
Chris Rock Jokes That He Was Slapped by 'Suge Smith' During Atlanta Comedy Show Set
chris rock and will smith
Chris Rock Has 'Moved On' from Oscars Incident: 'He Doesn't Need to Talk' to Will Smith (Source)
"Bad Boys For Life" Madrid Photocall
Will Smith Makes Plea to Fans After Chris Rock Slap: 'I Promise We'll Be Able to Be Friends Again'
Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Chris Rock
Will Smith Says Jada Pinkett Smith 'Had Nothing to Do' with Him Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
chris rock and will smith
Academy CEO on Whether Will Smith Incident Could Be Addressed Next Year: 'We Want to Move Forward'
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Will Smith Teases Return to Social Media Following Apologies for the Infamous Oscars Slap
Malibu, CA - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith leave celebrity hotspot Nobu and from the looks of it, the couple appears to be in a great mood as we spot them both with smiles on their face as they make their exit. The actor posted a YouTube video apologizing for striking presenter Chris Rock during the live TV broadcast of this year's Academy Awards ceremony. Pictured: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Spotted Out Together for First Time Since Oscars Slap
zoe kravitz, will smith
Zoë Kravitz Addresses Her Remark About Will Smith's Oscars Slap: 'Wish I Had Handled That Differently'
chris rock and will smith
Chris Rock Says Will Smith Oscars Slap 'Hurt' but He 'Shook' It Off: 'I'm Not a Victim'
Willow Smith and Will Smith
Willow Smith Says Reaction to Dad Will Smith's Oscars Slap 'Didn't Rock Me'
Chris Rock; Tony Rock; Will Smith
Chris Rock's Brother Tony Says 'There Was a Genuine Friendship' with Will Smith Before Oscar Slap