Dave Chappelle Surprises Couple as He Photobombs Their Engagement Shoot: He 'Made Our Day'

Stop by Yellow Springs, Ohio, and you might just run into Dave Chappelle.

The comedian, 45, was caught photobombing a couple’s engagement photo shoot on Saturday, appearing in photographs with his head peeking into the frame as the engaged couple drank beer.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

The photographer who captured the moment, Jaycee Brammer, shared the photos on her company’s Facebook page, Jaycee Marie Photography, and wrote about the impromptu and hilarious encounter with her clients Tommy Saunders and Emily Eldridge.

“So, I was shooting this engagement session at a brewery tonight and this dude photobombed us… idk, you may have heard of him. Dave something??” Brammer wrote.

“LOL NO FOR REAL GUYS! THE Dave Chappelle photobombed our shoot,” she continued. “I’m going to have to quit photography now because how will I ever beat this? I just can’t 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

Dave Chappelle photobombing the engagement shoot of Tommy Saunders and Emily Eldridge in Yellow Springs, Ohio Jaycee Marie Photography

RELATED: Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Hilariously Photobombed Couple’s Engagement Photos

Brammer added Chappelle was kind to them while the photoshoot was happening.

“HUGE shoutout to the man himself. He was so nice and truly made our day,” she wrote. “I think it’s safe to say Emily + Tommy have the coolest engagement photos EVER. Is anyone else DYING over this? Because I am 😆 Feel free to SHARE ✨.”

Chappelle isn’t the only star to have been caught photobombing engagement photo shoots. He joins the list with Bill Murray, who crashed a South Carolina couple’s session in June 2014.

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer Didn’t ‘Want to Settle’ for Anyone Before Marrying Chris Fischer: ‘I’m Not a Fool’

Just a few months before, Murray crashed a bachelor party where he dished out advice to everyone except the groom in a hilarious moment.

In October, Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer photobombed a couple’s photo shoot while taking a walk in Central Park.

The couple struck similar poses while the comedian and her chef husband, both dressed in sweats, held each other while looking at the camera.

Chappelle can be seen in A Star Is Born, which is playing in theaters now.