Dave Chappelle Joins Chris Rock and Kevin Hart on Stage in N.Y.C.: 'Had to Sneak My Way in Here'

Dave Chappelle teamed up with Chris Rock and Kevin Hart for some surprise laughs in New York City!

Chappelle, 48, shocked the crowd at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night when he showed up unannounced to perform alongside Rock, 57, and Hart, 43, during their comedic double act.

"Last night was by far the best moment of my career….I can't even explain it…I can't find the words…," Hart wrote on his Instagram page alongside pictures of the trio onstage. "Just know that last night was the true definition of a 'EPIC NIGHT' …..I love my brothers more than words can explain."

"What we did to the Garden will never be done again….We made history last night!!!!!!!! #ComedicRockStarShit #RockHartChappelle," he added.

Chappelle emerged onstage over the weekend without any introduction while smoking a cigarette, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Had to sneak my way in here," he said while being welcomed with big applause by the audience.

The controversial comedian previously made headlines on Wednesday after one of his comedy shows was moved to another venue in Minneapolis following a backlash from the public.

"Despite what you may have read about in the news, I'm okay, and I appreciate the support," Chappelle said.

He also discussed the criticism about his Netflix show The Closer — where he targeted the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender people — saying he "gets it" before adding, "I already spent the money."

Chappelle also made fun of the incident at the Hollywood Bowl in May when he was knocked to the ground by an attendee while performing. He blamed his bodyguards for "wearing dress shoes" and "sliding all over the place like at a bowling alley."

The comedian also noted that Rock's joke, "Was that Will Smith?" and his follow-up response, "That was a trans man," created "another two-day news cycle." (At this year's Academy Awards, Smith, 53, slapped Rock on live television after he made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Jada lives with alopecia.)

Chappelle also expressed his disapproval of some media outlets who described the attack as "alleged" after the scuffle was captured in a video. He shared his wishes for the attacker to get monkeypox in jail, saying, "Not that he should die, but his ass should itch for four to six weeks."

Rock and Hart continued the night with their own sets as well. Both comedians mentioned Smith several times throughout their stand-up sets, with Rock commenting on "cancel culture," sharing, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," per THR.

Chappelle, Rock and Hart later appeared onstage together by the end of the show to express their gratitude for one another. Hart even brought out a gift for Rock — a goat wearing gold chains — after he called him the Greatest of All Time, a.k.a. the G.O.A.T.

Concluding the show with a brotherly sentiment, Chappelle shared that the comedians have a bond that only others in their field can understand.