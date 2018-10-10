Dave Bautista Begs to Work with His Fired Guardians of the Galaxy Director on Suicide Squad 2

Former Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn will write and possibly direct Suicide Squad 2, and actor Dave Bautista wants in.

“Where do I sign up!” Bautista, 49, posted on Twitter.

Where do I sign up! James Gunn Boards ‘Suicide Squad 2’ To Write And Possibly Direct – Deadline https://t.co/OwdDbAm1Ks — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 9, 2018

Disney fired Gunn, 52, from the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie in July after conservative personalities resurfaced Gunn’s old tweets joking about pedophilia and rape.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Company chairman Alan Horn said in a statement on July 20.

Much of the franchise’s cast has come forward to defend Gunn, with Bautista perhaps being the most vocal, saying that he finds the firing “nauseating” and wants to be “recast” if Gunn’s script is not used.

“I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for,” Bautista tweeted in August. “GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel”

I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel https://t.co/Ym4FwruVDu — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 5, 2018

Gunn’s move from Marvel to DC should be a natural transition, as both Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy center around a group of criminals who team up to fight for good. David Ayer, the writer and director of the first Suicide Squad, expressed support for Gunn’s hiring.

“I think it’s an incredibly brave and smart move by the studio. James is the right man for the job!” the Bright director tweeted.