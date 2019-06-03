Dave Bautista Slams Priest Calling for Pride Month Boycott: 'You Don't Speak for Most Catholics'

Dave Bautista had no time for a Catholic priest denouncing Pride Month.

On June 1, the first day of Pride Month celebrating the LGBTQ community, Rhode Island bishop Thomas Tobin sent out a tweet urging his Catholic followers not to participate in any Pride related activities.

“A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ ‘Pride Month’ events held in June. They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children,” Tobin wrote on Twitter.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 50, wouldn’t stand for Tobin’s rhetoric, choosing to clap back at him on Twitter the next day.

“My mom’s a lesbian. I think I turned out ok. And the activities she chooses is to help the homeless and people suffering from mental illness. I admit I’m not perfect but at least I was never a judgmental hypocrite! I’m sure you don’t speak for most Catholics. Have a nice day,” Bautista replied, adding a middle-finger emoji.

After backlash and Bautista’s tweet going viral, Tobin released a statement on Sunday saying he regretted “that my comments yesterday about Pride Month have turned out to be so controversial in our community, and offensive to some, especially the gay community.”

“That certainly was not my intention, but I understand why a good number of individuals have taken offense,” he said in a statement to NBC News.

Still, Tobin held strong on his belief.

“As a Catholic Bishop, however, my obligation before God is to lead the faithful entrusted to my care and to teach the faith, clearly and compassionately, even on very difficult and sensitive issues,” he added.