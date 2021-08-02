Dave Bautista on Why Knives Out 2 Will Be 'Better' Than Original: Characters Are 'More Colorful'
While chatting with PEOPLE recently, Bautista said that Knives Out 2 includes a "great" cast of characters and an even more thrilling story
Dave Bautista is teasing Benoit Blanc's next mystery as even more exciting than the detective's last one in Knives Out.
Bautista is currently in Greece on the set of Knives Out 2. While chatting with PEOPLE recently, the former WWE star teased that the sequel includes a "great" cast of characters and an even more thrilling story.
"I really think it's going to be as good, if not better, than the first one. I'm always afraid to say that because I don't want anybody to get offended saying that we're going to be better, but I really do think this," he tells PEOPLE, adding: "I think the characters are just so much more colorful. I think people are really going to dig this."
The second installment in Rian Johnson's whodunit series also stars Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Edward Norton.
"The characters are just so great. They're so different," Bautista tells PEOPLE. "Everybody's cast so well. I was working with a couple of my castmates and was mesmerized by their performances and just how well they've adapted into these characters. I think the characters in this are even more quirky than the first one."
Production on Knives Out 2 kicked off at the end of June. Within a day, photos surfaced of the cast, including Bautista, who wore an unbuttoned leopard print shirt and salmon-colored pants. His look was finished off with a pair of cream work boots and a fedora.
Hudson, 42, was also spotted looking glamorous in a red and white leaf patterned jumpsuit, large white hat sunglasses and gold jewelry.
Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role as Det. Benoit Blanc, sported a pink button-down shirt, cream linen pants and a baby blue neck scarf around his neck.
Johnson commemorated first day of filming on Twitter last month, sharing a photo of a rigged film camera against the gorgeous backdrop of Greece's seaside landscape.
"Aaaaaaaand WE'RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery," he wrote. "Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores."
The first film was a huge box-office success and featured an all-star cast including Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, LaKeith Stanfield and Ana de Armas.
The upcoming sequel will be the first of two, with Johnson, 47, returning as director for both. No plot details have been announced.
