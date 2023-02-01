Dave Bautista Wonders Why He's Not Offered Rom-Com Roles: 'Am I That Unattractive?'

"It's just never come my way. I've never had an offer to do a rom-com," the actor said

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 1, 2023 11:38 AM
Dave Bautista. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Dave Bautista is still waiting on a call to be the next romantic lead.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 54, stars in the new thriller Knock at the Cabin, and at the New York City premiere on Monday, he told Page Six that while he's "not your typical rom-com lead," he still has "high hopes" he'll be cast in a rom-com one day.

"I'm a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, 'Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?' " said Bautista. "I don't know. It's just never come my way. I've never had an offer to do a rom-com."

"I still have high hopes," the former pro wrestler added. "I'll just keep searching."

Bautista also told The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to be a chameleon actor, able to handle any role thrown at him. He said Guardians of the Galaxy casting director Sarah Finn praised costar Lee Pace's abilities years ago, leading Bautista to aspire to that.

"Stuber" Premiere - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

"She asked me if I knew Lee Pace and I said no, I had not met him; she said, 'Lee's amazing, Lee can do anything,' and I can remember the way she said that with such confidence, and I want people to say that about me," he said. "I want people to speak to me in those regards. 'Dave can do anything.' That's what I want to be my legacy."

"Not even a specific character, I just want to leave behind a legacy that Dave could do anything, he did any genre — he did comedy, action, drama, whatever you asked him to do he could do," added Bautista.

In January, the Glass Onion actor told GQ Hype that, while he's "grateful" for his Marvel role of Drax, he does feel "relief" that it'll be behind him after the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May.

"It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff," he said.

Knock at the Cabin is in theaters Friday.

